Chainpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Chainpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Chainpur (चैनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Kaimur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kaimur. Chainpur is part of 34. Sasaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.34%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,08,205 eligible electors, of which 1,61,516 were male, 1,46,273 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,88,540 eligible electors, of which 1,51,961 were male, 1,36,566 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,304 eligible electors, of which 1,25,066 were male, 1,10,238 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chainpur in 2015 was 326. In 2010, there were 247.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Brij Kishor Bind of BJP won in this seat by defeating Mohammad Zama Khan of BSP by a margin of 671 votes which was 0.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.16% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Brij Kishor Vind of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Ajay Alok of BSP by a margin of 13,580 votes which was 9.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.75% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 206. Chainpur Assembly segment of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Chhedi Paswan won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chainpur are: Chandra Shekhar Paswan (LJP), Bhajuram (NCP), Murari Prasad Gautam (INC), Lalan Paswan (JDU), Shyam Bihari Ram (BSP), Ganesh Paswan (RSSD), Pachmuna Devi (BMP), Sanjay Kumar (APOI), Harendra Kumar (AZAP), Dharm Dev Ram (IND), Pramod Kumar (IND), Baby Devi (IND), Manish Kumar Rajak (IND), Ram Adhar Paswan (IND), Ramekbal Ram (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.39%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.63%, while it was 60.36% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 206. Chainpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 328. In 2010 there were 271 polling stations.

Extent:

206. Chainpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaimur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Chand, Chainpur, Adhaura and Bhagwanpur. It shares an inter-state border with Kaimur.

Chainpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Chainpur is 1748.46 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chainpur is: 24°51'09.4"N 83°32'37.7"E.

