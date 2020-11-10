Mokama Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mokama Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Mokama (मोकामा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Mokama is part of 28. Munger Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,70,166 eligible electors, of which 1,41,283 were male, 1,27,547 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,53,912 eligible electors, of which 1,37,436 were male, 1,16,475 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,152 eligible electors, of which 1,16,813 were male, 97,339 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mokama in 2015 was 532. In 2010, there were 329.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh of IND won in this seat by defeating Neeraj Kumar of JDU by a margin of 18,348 votes which was 12.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.35% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Anant Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Sonam Devi of LJP by a margin of 8,954 votes which was 7.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.08% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 178. Mokama Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Munger Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mokama are: Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP), Rakesh Kumar (RLSP), Satyendra Bahadur (INC), Krishna Kumar Singh (ABMVMP), Dina Saw (BRD), Mohan Prasad Singh (JSVP), Rahul Raj (BSLP), Shyam Deo Prasad Singh (JAPL), Siyaram Pandit (BJKDD), Karn Veer Singh Yadav (IND), Pratima Sinha (IND), Balmiki Prasad (IND), Madhukar Jay Vijay (IND), Ranveer Kumar "Pankaj" (IND), Raj Kumari (IND), Rana Sudhir Kumar Singh (IND), Vinay Singh (IND), Subodh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.95%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.96%, while it was 54.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 178. Mokama constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 244. In 2010 there were 227 polling stations.

Extent:

178. Mokama constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ghoswari and Mokama; Gram Panchayats Raili, Lemuabad, West Pandarak, East Pandarak, Kondi, Dhobhawan, Khushhal Chak, Chak Jalal, Ajgara Bakawan, Darwe Bhadaur and Baruane Bathoi of Pandarak Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Mokama seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Mokama is 493.37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mokama is: 25°23'31.6"N 85°51'53.6"E.

