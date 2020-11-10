Matihani Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Matihani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Matihani (मटिहानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Matihani is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,29,127 eligible electors, of which 1,75,836 were male, 1,52,406 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,05,043 eligible electors, of which 1,64,531 were male, 1,40,512 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,738 eligible electors, of which 1,40,037 were male, 1,18,701 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Matihani in 2015 was 357. In 2010, there were 299.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Narendra Kumar Singh Alias Bogo Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Sarvesh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 22,688 votes which was 12.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.97% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Narendra Kumar Singh Urf Bogo Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Abhay Kumar Sarjan of INC by a margin of 23,828 votes which was 15.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.52% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 144. Matihani Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Matihani are: Shashikant Kumar Shashi Alias Amar Kumar Singh (JDU), Satanand Sambuddha Alias Lalan (RJD), Surendra Kumar Alias Surendra Vivek (LJP), Amit Kumar (AGSP), Kaushal Kishor Singh (PP), Gore Lal Ray (AIMIM), Pravin Kumar (BMP), Rajesh Singh (AMJPS), Md. Shahzaduzzama (IND), Shyamal Prasad Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.7%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.81%, while it was 57.74% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 144. Matihani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 287. In 2010 there were 258 polling stations.

Extent:

144. Matihani constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Matihani and Shamho Akha Kurha; Gram Panchayats Kaithma, Laduwara, Bhairwar, Chilmil, Dumri, Ulao, Sighaul, Pachmba, Mahmadpur Raghunathpur, Mohan Eghu, Shahpur, Bishanpur, Dhabauli, Bindpur, Puspura, Bahadarpur, Amraur Kiratpur, Rachiyahi and Barauni IOC Township (Census Town) of Begusarai Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Keshawe, Noorpur, Mahna and Mosadpur of Barauni Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

Matihani seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Matihani is 327.75 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Matihani is: 25°21'37.8"N 86°09'19.4"E.

