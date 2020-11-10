Barh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Barh Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Barh (Chhitorgarh) (बाढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Barh is part of 28. Munger Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,76,978 eligible electors, of which 1,46,051 were male, 1,29,843 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,60,453 eligible electors, of which 1,41,832 were male, 1,18,621 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,282 eligible electors, of which 1,17,705 were male, 98,577 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barh in 2015 was 690. In 2010, there were 494.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Gyanendra Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Manoj Kumar of JDU by a margin of 8,359 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.44% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Gyanendra Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Vijay Krishna of RJD by a margin of 19,395 votes which was 17.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.01% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 179. Barh Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Munger Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barh are: Aniruddh Kumar (RJD), Ranvijay Singh (BJP), Vinod Yadav (RLSP), Avantika Singh (BJKDD), Umesh Pandit (JKM), Kundan Kumar (PP), Naresh Kumar (ADP), Purusotam Kumar (JAPL), Randhir Kumar (SPL), Raju Kumar Singh (RJLPS), Krishna Prasad (IND), Ramjatan Choudhary (IND), Shambhu Singh (IND), Sita Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.75%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.3%, while it was 52.26% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 289 polling stations in 179. Barh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 259. In 2010 there were 239 polling stations.

Extent:

179. Barh constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Athmalgola, Belchhi and Barh; Gram Panchayats Dhiwar, Parsawan, Goasa Shekhpura and Bihari Bigha of Pandarak Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

The total area covered by Barh is 264.76 square kilometres.

The total area covered by Barh is 264.76 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barh is: 25°25'08.0"N 85°41'02.0"E.

