Sahebpur Kamal Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sahebpur Kamal Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sahebpur Kamal (साहेबपुर कमाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Sahebpur Kamal is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,44,853 eligible electors, of which 1,29,570 were male, 1,14,522 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sahebpur Kamal in 2020 is =CP147/CM147*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,33,840 eligible electors, of which 1,25,515 were male, 1,08,317 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,868 eligible electors, of which 1,04,120 were male, 89,748 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahebpur Kamal in 2015 was 279. In 2010, there were 265.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shreenarayan Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating M D Aslam of LJP by a margin of 45,474 votes which was 33.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 57.12% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Parveen Amanullah of JDU won in this seat defeating Shreenarayan Yadav of RJD by a margin of 11,111 votes which was 10.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.96% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 145. Sahebpur Kamal Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sahebpur Kamal are: Amita Bhushan (INC), Kundan Kumar (BJP), Sanju Kumari (RLSP), Arjun Kumar (SUCI), Amarjeet Sah (AJP), Dev Kant Singh (JPJD), Nand Kumar Sah (BMP), Bhaskar Kumar (PP), Manoj Kumar Singh (RJJP), Ramashish Sharma (LJPS), Varun Kumar (SSD), Surya Prakash Hisariya (JAPL), Ashutosh Kumar Alias Hira Poddar (IND), Dr. Mira Singh (IND), Rajendra Kumar Alias Raja (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND), Sanjay Gautam (IND), Sohit Tanti (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.54%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.57%, while it was 55.71% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 245 polling stations in 145. Sahebpur Kamal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 223. In 2010 there were 195 polling stations.

Extent:

145. Sahebpur Kamal constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sahebpur Kamal and Balia. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

Sahebpur Kamal seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sahebpur Kamal is 279.64 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sahebpur Kamal is: 25°24'21.6"N 86°21'03.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sahebpur Kamal results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.