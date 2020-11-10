Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bakhtiarpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bakhtiarpur (बख्तियारपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Bakhtiarpur is part of 30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,76,216 eligible electors, of which 1,44,379 were male, 1,30,913 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,245 eligible electors, of which 1,38,551 were male, 1,18,688 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,753 eligible electors, of which 1,10,197 were male, 92,556 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bakhtiarpur in 2015 was 513. In 2010, there were 346.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ranvijay Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Aniruddh Kumar of RJD by a margin of 7,902 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.11% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Aniruddh Kumar of RJD won in this seat defeating Vinode Yadav of BJP by a margin of 14,745 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 46.6% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 180. Bakhtiarpur Assembly segment of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bakhtiarpur are: Jay Prakash Ray (NCP), Sanjay Kumar Sinha (RLSP), Sanjiv Chaurasia (BJP), Anil Kumar Paswan (LJPS), Anil Kumar Shrivastava (LNKP), Om Prakash (AKP), Chote Lal Ray (RJSBP), Dina Nath Paswan (SWMP), Maya Shrivastava (BSLP), Rajani Kumari (ADP), Leena Priya (RSHP), Vikas Chandra (BPL), Shambhavi (IND), Shashi Yadav (CPIMLL), Sanjay Yadav (NJRP), Manoj Kumar (JDS), Varuni Poorva (IND), Subham Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.34%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.63%, while it was 55.87% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 275 polling stations in 180. Bakhtiarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 257. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

180. Bakhtiarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Daniawan, Khusrupur and Bakhtiarpur. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Bakhtiarpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bakhtiarpur is 281.25 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bakhtiarpur is: 25°27'45.7"N 85°28'18.8"E.

