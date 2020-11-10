Kuchaikote Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kuchaikote Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Kuchaikote (कुचायकोट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Gopalganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gopalganj. Kuchaikote is part of 17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,14,236 eligible electors, of which 1,62,568 were male, 1,51,289 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,98,698 eligible electors, of which 1,55,366 were male, 1,43,317 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,949 eligible electors, of which 1,23,040 were male, 1,07,909 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kuchaikote in 2015 was 227. In 2010, there were 146.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Amrendra Kumar Pandey of JDU won in this seat by defeating Kali Prasad Pandey of LJP by a margin of 3,562 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.28% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Amrendra Kumar Pandey of JDU won in this seat defeating Aditya Narain Pandey of RJD by a margin of 19,518 votes which was 15.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.92% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 102. Kuchaikote Assembly segment of Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dr Alok Kumar Suman won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kuchaikote are: Pushpa Devi (LJP), Sunil Kumar (JDU), Ajay Kumar Bharti (BJNP), Jitendra Kumar Ram (BMP), Jitendra Paswan (CPIMLL), Bishal Kumar Bharti (PP), Manoj Kumar Baitha (JAPL), Rinki Devi (JSHD), Vinod Baitha (SHS), Jitendra Ram (IND), Dularchand Ram (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.96%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.88%, while it was 54.84% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 102. Kuchaikote constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 301. In 2010 there were 243 polling stations.

Extent:

102. Kuchaikote constituency comprises of the following areas of Gopalganj district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Pachdeuri and Kuchaikote. It shares an inter-state border with Gopalganj.

Kuchaikote seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Kuchaikote is 342.49 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kuchaikote is: 26°33'40.7"N 84°20'29.0"E.

