Begusarai Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Begusarai Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Begusarai (बेगूसराय), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Begusarai is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,27,650 eligible electors, of which 1,74,872 were male, 1,52,276 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Begusarai in 2020 is =CP148/CM148*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,11,575 eligible electors, of which 1,67,593 were male, 1,43,973 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,996 eligible electors, of which 1,31,695 were male, 1,12,303 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Begusarai in 2015 was 287. In 2010, there were 180.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Amita Bhushan of INC won in this seat by defeating Surendra Mehta of BJP by a margin of 16,531 votes which was 9.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.21% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Surendra Mehta of BJP won in this seat defeating Upendra Prasad Singh of LJP by a margin of 19,618 votes which was 15.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.21% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 146. Begusarai Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Begusarai are: Amit Kumar (NCP), Ramshankar Paswan (BJP), Vijay Paswan (RLSP), Suryakant Paswan (CPI), Tulsi Tanti (SSD), Manoj Das (BMP), Maheshwar Ram (JDS), Ramanand Ram (JAPL), Lal Bahadur Paswan (AAPAP), Sanjay Kumar (PP), Satya Prakash (RJVP), Anita Devi (IND), Rajesh Kumar Rajak (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.28%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.51%, while it was 52.9% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 312 polling stations in 146. Begusarai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 282. In 2010 there were 226 polling stations.

Extent:

146. Begusarai constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development Block Birpur; Gram Panchayats Babhangama, Maida Babhangama, Sahuri, Neenga, Bathauli and of Barauni Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Mohanpur, Chandpura, Bandwar, Suja, Sankh, Lakho, Hebatpur, Parna, Kusmaut, Kaith, Jinedpur, Neema, Panhas, Ajhaur, Khamhar, Rajaura and Begusarai (M) of Begusarai Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

Begusarai seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Begusarai is 214.97 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Begusarai is: 25°29'04.9"N 86°09'11.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Begusarai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.