Kumhrar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kumhrar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

umhrar (Kumrahar) (कुम्हरार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Kumhrar is part of 30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 4,24,001 eligible electors, of which 2,25,073 were male, 1,98,557 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 4,08,418 eligible electors, of which 2,22,902 were male, 1,85,478 female and 38 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,10,181 eligible electors, of which 1,73,023 were male, 1,37,158 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumhrar in 2015 was 253. In 2010, there were 192.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Arun Kumar Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating Aquil Haider of INC by a margin of 37,275 votes which was 23.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.25% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Arun Kumar Sinha of BJP won in this seat defeating Md. Kamal Parwez of LJP by a margin of 67,808 votes which was 58.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 72.04% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 183. Kumhrar Assembly segment of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 34 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kumhrar are: Jagdeep Prasad Verma (RLSP), Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP), Pravin Singh (INC), Chandra Shekhar Das (BMP), Md. Mahamud Kuraishi (JAPL), Yogesh Kumar Shukla (BSLP), Vikash Kumar Choudhary (AAPAP), Shiva Nandan Tiwari (PBP), Amit Kumar Albela (IND), Daya Singh (IND), Mithilesh Kumar Roy (IND), Ram Nath Mahto (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 35.69%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 38.25%, while it was 37.33% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 372 polling stations in 183. Kumhrar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 374. In 2010 there were 320 polling stations.

Extent:

183. Kumhrar constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Kumhrar. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Kumhrar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kumhrar is 17.82 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kumhrar is: 25°35'38.0"N 85°07'01.6"E.

