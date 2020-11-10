Bakhri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bakhri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bakhri (बखरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Bakhri is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,62,640 eligible electors, of which 1,37,596 were male, 1,24,804 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bakhri in 2020 is =CP149/CM149*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,47,074 eligible electors, of which 1,30,213 were male, 1,16,852 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,958 eligible electors, of which 1,12,234 were male, 1,00,724 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bakhri in 2015 was 44. In 2010, there were 334.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Upendra Paswan of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ramanand Ram of BJP by a margin of 40,256 votes which was 27.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.26% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramanand Ram of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Binod Paswan of LJP by a margin of 18,412 votes which was 15.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.98% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 147. Bakhri Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bakhri are: Jagnandan Sada (BSP), Ram Chandra Sada (LJP), Ramvriksh Sada (RJD), Sadhna Devi (JDU), Awinash Kumar (JDPD), Bodhan Sada (JAPL), Moni Kumar (BMP), Ranveer Kumar (AAPAP), Ratan Bihari (PP), Shyamsundar Ram (SSD), Sunil Kumar Rajak (RSSD), Nilam Devi (AJPR), Rajesh Kumar Sada (IND), Wakil Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.11%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.69%, while it was 55.71% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 244 polling stations in 147. Bakhri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 235. In 2010 there were 207 polling stations.

Extent:

147. Bakhri constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bakhri, Dandari and Garhpura; Gram Panchayats Pahsara (East), Nawkothi, Hasanpur Bagar, Rajakpur, Bishnupur, Samsa and Dafarpur of Naokothi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

Bakhri seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bakhri is 259.23 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bakhri is: 25°35'05.6"N 86°14'33.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bakhri results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.