Alauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Alauli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Alauli (अलौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Khagaria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Khagaria. Alauli is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.92%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,46,641 eligible electors, of which 1,29,480 were male, 1,16,949 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,29,040 eligible electors, of which 1,20,758 were male, 1,08,276 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,125 eligible electors, of which 1,03,127 were male, 91,998 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alauli in 2015 was 202. In 2010, there were 163.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Chandan Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Pashupati Kumar Paras of LJP by a margin of 24,470 votes which was 17.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 51.57% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Chandra Sada of JDU won in this seat defeating Pashupati Kumar Paras of LJP by a margin of 17,523 votes which was 16.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.63% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 148. Alauli Assembly segment of Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Alauli are: Chhatrapati Yadav (INC), Poonam Devi Yadav (JDU), Md Faruque Ahmad (RLSP), Renu Kumari (LJP), Kripa Sindhu (RJJP), Jitendra Kumar (SUCI), Pinku Kumari (BMP), Manohar Kumar Yadav (JAPL), Rajesh Chourasiya (RVJP), Shubhankar Kumar (AGSP), Sanjeev Kumar (PP), Amithav Kumar (IND), Alka Kumari (IND), Uday Shankar (IND), Gopal Krishan Kumar Chandan (IND), Jitendra Yadav (IND), Er. Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Raghu Veer Sharma (IND), Raj Harsh (IND), Shobha Devi (IND), Sikandra Azad Vakta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.85%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.71%, while it was 55.54% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 252 polling stations in 148. Alauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 213. In 2010 there were 193 polling stations.

Extent:

148. Alauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Khagaria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Alauli; Gram Panchayats Baraiy, Rani Sakar-Pura, Belasimri, Olapur Gangour, Tetarabad, Jalkoura, Janhagira and Dhusmuri Bishanpur of Khagaria Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Khagaria.

Alauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Alauli is 340.62 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Alauli is: 25°36'31.3"N 86°23'04.6"E.

