Danapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Danapur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Danapur (Dinapur, Dinapur Nizamat) (दानापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Danapur is part of 31. Patliputra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,46,211 eligible electors, of which 1,81,448 were male, 1,63,386 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,21,439 eligible electors, of which 1,75,298 were male, 1,46,126 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,55,418 eligible electors, of which 1,41,783 were male, 1,13,635 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Danapur in 2015 was 1,121. In 2010, there were 615.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Asha Devi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Raj Kishor Yadav of RJD by a margin of 5,209 votes which was 3.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.23% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Asha Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Rit Lal Ray of IND by a margin of 17,919 votes which was 14.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.52% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 186. Danapur Assembly segment of Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Danapur are: Nikhil Anand (BJP), Bhai Virendra (RJD), Ajay Kumar Singh (RPIR), Krishna Bhagwan Singh (SJDD), Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Singh (JAPL), Devanand Yadav (JNP), Ranjana Singh (PPID), Rabindra Kumar (SHS), Ram Swarup Chauhan (RJSBP), Shiv Kumar Singh (BMF), Shobha Devi (BMVP), Satish Kumar (JMBP), Kameshwar Kumar (IND), Kush Kumar (IND), Janme Jay Kumar (IND), Javahar Singh (IND), Basant Raw Sathe (IND), Randhir Kumar Sharma (IND), Raj Kishor Singh (IND), Vikash Kumar (IND), Shrikant Nirala (IND), Sannu Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.57%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.98%, while it was 48.96% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 186. Danapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 300. In 2010 there were 268 polling stations.

Extent:

186. Danapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Block Danapur-Cum-Khagaul. . It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Danapur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Danapur is 135.01 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Danapur is: 25°39'22.0"N 85°02'08.5"E.

