Beldaur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Beldaur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Beldaur (बेलदौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Khagaria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Khagaria. Beldaur is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.92%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,753 eligible electors, of which 1,57,254 were male, 1,40,036 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Beldaur in 2020 is =CP152/CM152*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,82,218 eligible electors, of which 1,49,960 were male, 1,32,248 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,816 eligible electors, of which 1,24,159 were male, 1,10,657 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Beldaur in 2015 was 221. In 2010, there were 161.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Panna Lal Singh Patel of JDU won in this seat by defeating Mithilesh Kumar Nishad of LJP by a margin of 13,525 votes which was 8.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 37.81% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Pannalal Singh "Patel" of JDU won in this seat defeating Sunita Sharma of LJP by a margin of 15,738 votes which was 11.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.59% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 150. Beldaur Assembly segment of Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Beldaur are: Angad Kumar Kushwaha (RLSP), Aditya Kumar Shyour (LJP), Doctor Sanjeev Kumar (JDU), Digambar Prasad Tiwary (RJD), Navin Kumar (JAPL), Ratna Priya (PP), Sanjiv Kumar (RJVP), Sahab Uddin (IND), Sikandar Sharma (LJPS), Sudhir Yadav (AGSP), Ishwar Sharan Shrivastava (IND), Chandan Kumar Alias Sonu Kumar (IND), Priyadarshee Dinkar (IND), Babulal Shrma (IND), Mithlesh Kumar Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.52%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.29%, while it was 56.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 299 polling stations in 150. Beldaur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 262. In 2010 there were 239 polling stations.

Extent:

150. Beldaur constituency comprises of the following areas of Khagaria district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Chautham, Beldaur; Gram Panchayats Banni, Jhiktiya, Samaspur, Maheshkhunt, Pakrail, Maira, Baltara, Pawra, Koela and Borna of Gogri Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Khagaria.

Beldaur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Beldaur is 506.47 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Beldaur is: 25°32'01.0"N 86°43'15.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Beldaur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.