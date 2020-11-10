Parbatta Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Parbatta Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Parbatta (परबत्ता), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Khagaria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Khagaria. Parbatta is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.92%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,01,125 eligible electors, of which 1,59,532 were male, 1,40,000 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,86,173 eligible electors, of which 1,53,280 were male, 1,32,890 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,007 eligible electors, of which 1,28,374 were male, 1,10,633 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Parbatta in 2015 was 1,162. In 2010, there were 703.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramanad Prasad Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ramanuj Choudhary of BJP by a margin of 28,924 votes which was 17.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.06% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Samrat Choudhary Alias Rakesh Kumar of RJD won in this seat defeating Ramanand Prasad Singh of JDU by a margin of 808 votes which was 0.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 42.81% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 151. Parbatta Assembly segment of Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Parbatta are: Kumar Shailendra (BJP), Shailesh Kumar (RJD), Md. Haidar Ali (BSP), Ajmeri Khatun (JAPL), Gautam Kumar Pritam (SCPI), Nidhi Bhushan (PP), Mahendra Singh Parchadhari (IND), Md. Sanovar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.24%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.14%, while it was 59.21% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 151. Parbatta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 259. In 2010 there were 236 polling stations.

Extent:

151. Parbatta constituency comprises of the following areas of Khagaria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Parbatta; Gram Panchayats Ratan, Gogri, Jamalpur North, Jamalpur South, Rampur, Muskipur, Pasraha, Basudeopur, Itahari, Sherchakla, Paikant, Deotha, Gauchhari, Madarpur and Gogri Jamalpur (Notified Area) of Gogri Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Khagaria.

Parbatta seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Parbatta is 309.49 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Parbatta is: 25°21'46.4"N 86°42'34.6"E.

