Phulwari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Phulwari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Phulwari (फुलवारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Phulwari is part of 31. Patliputra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,57,454 eligible electors, of which 1,89,017 were male, 1,67,906 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,25,312 eligible electors, of which 1,75,960 were male, 1,49,338 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,47,420 eligible electors, of which 1,34,909 were male, 1,12,511 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phulwari in 2015 was 403. In 2010, there were 327.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shyam Rajak of JDU won in this seat by defeating Rajeshwar Manjhi of HAMS by a margin of 45,713 votes which was 24.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.77% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shyam Rajak of JDU won in this seat defeating Uday Kumar of RJD by a margin of 21,180 votes which was 15.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.75% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 188. Phulwari Assembly segment of Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 27 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 19 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Phulwari are: Jitendra Kumar (NCP), Nutan Paswan (JDU), Parshuram Kumar (LJP), Raj Kumar Ram (BSP), Rekha Devi (RJD), Anil Das (BHDP), Naresh Manjhi (BMP), Ramashish Paswan (LTSP), Vimal Chandra Das (PPID), Sarita Paswan (BSLP), Anil Kumar (IND), Ramji Ravidas (IND), Sikandar Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.27%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.15%, while it was 54.75% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 357 polling stations in 188. Phulwari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 336. In 2010 there were 276 polling stations.

Extent:

188. Phulwari constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Phulwari Sharif and Punpun. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Phulwari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Phulwari is 234.38 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Phulwari is: 25°30'04.7"N 85°04'53.0"E.

