Masaurhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Masaurhi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Masaurhi (मसौढ़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Masaurhi is part of 31. Patliputra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,32,107 eligible electors, of which 1,71,632 were male, 1,59,679 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,22,055 eligible electors, of which 1,69,666 were male, 1,52,374 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,73,547 eligible electors, of which 1,45,935 were male, 1,27,612 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Masaurhi in 2015 was 383. In 2010, there were 321.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rekha Devi (Vill- Pabheda) of RJD won in this seat by defeating Nutan Paswan of HAMS by a margin of 39,186 votes which was 21.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 48.26% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Arun Manjhi of JDU won in this seat defeating Anil Kumar of LJP by a margin of 5,032 votes which was 3.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.94% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 189. Masaurhi Assembly segment of Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Masaurhi are: Dr Usha Vidyarthi (LJP), Jai Vardhan Yadav (JDU), Madhu Manjari (RLSP), Dinanath Pandit (LKSP), Nitu Devi (NFDP), Fujlur Rahman Ansari (JAPL), Manish Kumar (SHS), Manoj Kumar Upadhyay (BAAP), Ravindra Prasad (PPID), Ravish Kumar (BSLP), Rajgir Prasad (LSD), Sant Kumar Singh (SSD), Sandeep Saurav (CPIMLL), Hare Krishna Singh (IND), Anita Devi (IND), Gopal Choudhary (IND), Jitendra Bind (IND), Dhananjay Kumar (IND), Basant Kumar (IND), Mahesh Yadav (IND), Rakesh Ranjan (IND), Venktesh Sharma (IND), Shri Nivas Kumar (IND), Sanjit Kumar (IND), Sunil Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.4%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.71%, while it was 52.15% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 382 polling stations in 189. Masaurhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 361. In 2010 there were 332 polling stations.

Extent:

189. Masaurhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Masaurhi and Dhanarua. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Masaurhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Masaurhi is 376.41 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Masaurhi is: 25°21'29.9"N 85°03'13.3"E.

