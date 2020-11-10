Bihpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bihpur (बिहपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Bihpur is part of 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,57,043 eligible electors, of which 1,34,767 were male, 1,21,311 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,45,811 eligible electors, of which 1,30,185 were male, 1,15,621 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,378 eligible electors, of which 1,13,080 were male, 95,298 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bihpur in 2015 was 963. In 2010, there were 746.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Varsha Rani of RJD won in this seat by defeating Kumar Shailendra of BJP by a margin of 12,716 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 48.39% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Kumar Shailendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Shailesh Kumar @ Bulo Mandal of RJD by a margin of 465 votes which was 0.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.05% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 152. Bihpur Assembly segment of Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bihpur are: Narendra Kumar Niraj (JDU), Shailesh Kumar (RJD), Suresh Bhagat (LJP), Premshankar Kumar (VSP), Shankar Kumar (PPID), Shabana Azmi (JAP), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (RJJP), Ruchi Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.85%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.99%, while it was 56.14% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 240 polling stations in 152. Bihpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 237. In 2010 there were 217 polling stations.

Extent:

152. Bihpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Narayanpur, Bihpur and Kharik. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Bihpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bihpur is 415.85 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bihpur is: 25°22'44.0"N 86°55'32.5"E.

