Sandesh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sandesh Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sandesh (संदेश), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Sandesh is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,85,788 eligible electors, of which 1,52,002 were male, 1,30,975 female and 57 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,65,742 eligible electors, of which 1,45,490 were male, 1,20,166 female and 86 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,826 eligible electors, of which 1,17,063 were male, 96,763 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sandesh in 2015 was 1,330. In 2010, there were 750.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Arun Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Sanjay Singh (Tiger) of BJP by a margin of 25,427 votes which was 17.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.79% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sanjay Singh (Tiger) of BJP won in this seat defeating Arun Kumar of IND by a margin of 6,822 votes which was 6.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.57% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIML got the most votes in 192. Sandesh Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sandesh are: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Saroj Yadav (RJD), Siyamati Rai (RLSP), Nimesh Shukla (JTP), Raghupati Yadav (JAPL), Ramtahal Choudhary (LJPS), Asha Devi (IND), Mohd Kalam Khan (IND), Gupteshwar Dubey (IND), Manjee Kumar Shah (RJLPS)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.73%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.17%, while it was 52.79% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 289 polling stations in 192. Sandesh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 255. In 2010 there were 222 polling stations.

Extent:

192. Sandesh constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sandesh and Udwant Nagar; Gram Panchayats Sakaddi, Kulharia, Dhandiha, Bhadwar, Narbirpur, Khangaon, Gopalpur, Jalpura, Jokta and Koilwar (Nagar Panchayat) of Koilwar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Sandesh seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sandesh is 375.37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sandesh is: 25°29'14.3"N 84°40'28.2"E.

