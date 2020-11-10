Gopalpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gopalpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Gopalpur (गोपालपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Gopalpur is part of 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,69,754 eligible electors, of which 1,41,128 were male, 1,27,716 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,880 eligible electors, of which 1,36,321 were male, 1,21,548 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,374 eligible electors, of which 1,10,608 were male, 93,766 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gopalpur in 2015 was 998. In 2010, there were 725.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Narendra Kumar Niraj of JDU won in this seat by defeating Anil Kumar Yadav of BJP by a margin of 5,169 votes which was 3.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 41.35% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Narendra Kumar Niraj of JDU won in this seat defeating Amit Rana of RJD by a margin of 25,060 votes which was 21.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.01% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 153. Gopalpur Assembly segment of Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gopalpur are: Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), Lalan Kumar (BJP), Bishnudev Kumar Paswan (NCP), Anil Das (NTTP), Upendra Paswan (PBP), Dilip Kumar (PP), Naresh Das (RJSBP), Nirmala Devi (JMM), Pankaj Paswan (PPID), Pravin Nag (BHDP), Ravindra Kumar Das (JAPL), Rajesh Paswan (BSLP), Sudhir Kumar (RJJP), Sudhir Paswan (BPL), Ajay Kumar Paswan (IND), Awadh Kishor Bharti (IND), Aman Kumar (IND), Udhali Paswan (IND), Deo Kumar Paswan (IND), Pankaj Paswan (IND), Shankar Ravidas (ZKP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.89%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.86%, while it was 56.08% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 260 polling stations in 153. Gopalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 252. In 2010 there were 227 polling stations.

Extent:

153. Gopalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Gopalpur, Naugachhia, Rangra Chowk and Ismailpur. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Gopalpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Gopalpur is 424.57 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gopalpur is: 25°21'11.5"N 87°08'24.7"E.

