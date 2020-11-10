Barhara Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Barhara Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Barhara (Badahar, Barahara, Barahra) (बड़हरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Barhara is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,06,803 eligible electors, of which 1,66,365 were male, 1,37,026 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barhara in 2020 is =CP195/CM195*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,85,928 eligible electors, of which 1,60,034 were male, 1,25,887 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,971 eligible electors, of which 1,30,574 were male, 1,02,397 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barhara in 2015 was 1,090. In 2010, there were 641.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Saroj Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Aasha Devi of BJP by a margin of 13,308 votes which was 9.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 44.34% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Raghwendra Pratap Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating Asha Devi of JDU by a margin of 1,083 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 41.52% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 193. Barhara Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barhara are: Amrendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Praveen Kumar Singh (RLSP), Anil Kumar Singh (JNP), Kajal Kumari (ABYP), Quyamuddin Ansari (CPIMLL), Gorakh Ram (VPI), Dilip Kumar Singh (RJLPS), Brajesh Kumar Singh (JAPL), Kumar Ashutosh (IND), Chandra Bhanu Gupta (IND), Shabana (IND), Shiv Das Singh (IND), Shobhnath Yadav (IND), Sanjay Shekhar Shukla (IND), Hakim Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.45%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.28%, while it was 47.73% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 314 polling stations in 193. Barhara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 278. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

193. Barhara constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Barhara; Gram Panchayats Ijri, Sundarpur Barja, Agarsanda, Baghipakar, Basantpur, Dhamar and Khajuria of Arrah Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Khesrahiya, Mathurapur, Rajapur, Daulatpur, Chanda, Gidha, Birampur and Kayamnagar of Koilwar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Barhara seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Barhara is 331.45 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barhara is: 25°39'11.2"N 84°45'27.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Barhara results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.