Arrah Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Arrah Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Arrah (Ara) (आरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Arrah is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,25,622 eligible electors, of which 1,74,745 were male, 1,48,846 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,03,897 eligible electors, of which 1,67,169 were male, 1,36,713 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,649 eligible electors, of which 1,29,079 were male, 1,00,570 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arrah in 2015 was 830. In 2010, there were 338.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mohammad Nawaz Alam of RJD won in this seat by defeating Amrendra Pratap Singh of BJP by a margin of 666 votes which was 0.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 44.94% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Amrendra Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Shree Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 18,940 votes which was 16.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.81% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 194. Arrah Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Arrah are: Prabhunath Prasad (JDU), Manuram Rathaur (RLSP), Rajeshwar Paswan (LJP), Ashok Ram (JMBP), Indu Devi (BPL), Manoj Manzil (CPIMLL), Suraj Bhan (SSD), Amar Jyoti (IND), Upendra Kumar (IND), Rajmuni Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 47.67%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.41%, while it was 49.4% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 194. Arrah constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 290. In 2010 there were 241 polling stations.

Extent:

194. Arrah constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Gram Panchayats Ganghar, Ramapur Sandiya, Pirauta, Sandia, Makhdumpur Dumra, Daulatpur, Bhakura, Jamira, Hasanpura, Gothahula, Karari, Mahuli and Arrah (M) of Arrah Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Arrah seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Arrah is 126.85 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Arrah is: 25°35'19.3"N 84°39'04.0"E.

