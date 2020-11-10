Agiaon Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Agiaon Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Agiaon (अगिआँव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Agiaon is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,58,724 eligible electors, of which 1,38,199 were male, 1,19,115 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,50,962 eligible electors, of which 1,37,333 were male, 1,13,625 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,627 eligible electors, of which 1,09,667 were male, 90,960 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Agiaon in 2015 was 702. In 2010, there were 344.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Prabhunath Prasad of JDU won in this seat by defeating Shivesh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 14,704 votes which was 11.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.03% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shivesh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Suresh Paswan of RJD by a margin of 5,249 votes which was 5.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.68% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 195. Agiaon Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Agiaon are: Kaushal Kumar Vidyarthi (BJP), Santosh Singh Chandrawanshi (RLSP), Suryajeet Kumar Singh (NCP), Anil Kumar (JVKP), Dinesh Mouar (VPI), Prakash Kumar (SSD), Sanjay Rai (JAPL), Sudama Prasad S/O Ganga Dayal Sah (CPIMLL), Kumari Sanchana (IND), Narendra Kumar Pandey Alias Sunil Pandey (IND), Sudama Prasad S/O Ramji Seth (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.08%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.05%, while it was 46.04% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 276 polling stations in 195. Agiaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 240. In 2010 there were 227 polling stations.

Extent:

195. Agiaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Agiaon (SC). It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Agiaon seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Agiaon is 366.52 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Agiaon is: 25°22'14.2"N 84°33'43.9"E.

