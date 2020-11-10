Jale Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jale Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Jale (जाले), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Jale is part of 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,03,430 eligible electors, of which 1,61,285 were male, 1,42,010 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,85,262 eligible electors, of which 1,53,385 were male, 1,31,876 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,023 eligible electors, of which 1,30,993 were male, 1,11,030 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jale in 2015 was 148. In 2010, there were 114.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jibesh Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Rishi Mishra of JDU by a margin of 4,620 votes which was 3.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.69% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vijay Kumar Mishra of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramniwas Pd. of RJD by a margin of 16,942 votes which was 15.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.44% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 87. Jale Assembly segment of Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jale are: Komal Singh (LJP), Niranjan Roy (RJD), Maheshwar Pd Yadav (JDU), Ayush Sahni Alias Mukesh Sahni (LCD), Alok Kumar (JKP), Chuliya Devi (AAPAP), Pravhu Shani (BVP), Bharat Paswan (BMP), Ranjan Kumar (SMP), Rajpal Das (RJVP), Rizwanul Haque (BLRP), Lalita Singh (JAPL), Vikash Kumar (RJJP), Vipalav Kumar Paswan (AJP), Shubhankar Kumar Singh (AIFB), Sudhir Kumar Jha (JNP), Subodh Kumar Singh (PP), Kumar Alok (IND), Ganesh Jha (IND), Ghulam Ahmad Raza (IND), Thakur Dhananjay Singh (IND), Deepak Ray Alias Bipat Ray (IND), Md Naijul Ansari (IND), Prince Kumar (IND), Vijay Ranjan (IND), Vinay Kumar (IND), Binod Mahaseth (IND), Vindeshwar Mahto (VPI), Shiv Shankar Kumar Bharti (IND), Subhash Chaudhary (IND), Suresh Sahani (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.19%, while it was 44.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 87. Jale constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 268. In 2010 there were 243 polling stations.

Extent:

87. Jale constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Block Jale; Gram Panchayats Asthua, Bhawanipur, Rajo, Katasa, Katka, Manikauli, Nista, Rampura, Sanahpur, Shankarpur, Singhwara North, Singhwara South and Bharwara of Singhwara Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Jale seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Jale is 253.6 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jale is: 26°17'54.2"N 85°45'26.6"E.

