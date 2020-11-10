Kahalgaon Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kahalgaon Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Kahalgaon (Colgong) (कहलगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Kahalgaon is part of 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,28,343 eligible electors, of which 1,72,591 were male, 1,55,325 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kahalgaon in 2020 is =CP157/CM157*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,08,196 eligible electors, of which 1,62,562 were male, 1,45,627 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,106 eligible electors, of which 1,38,803 were male, 1,19,303 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kahalgaon in 2015 was 280. In 2010, there were 99.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sadanand Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating Niraj Kumar Mandal of LJP by a margin of 21,229 votes which was 11.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.68% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sadanand Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Kahkashan Perween of JDU by a margin of 8,935 votes which was 6.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.97% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 155. Kahalgaon Assembly segment of Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kahalgaon are: Ajit Sharma (INC), Md. Asif Ali (NCP), Rajesh Verma (LJP), Rohit Pandey (BJP), Syed Shah Ali Sajjad Alam (RLSP), Amit Alok (PP), Gaurav Tiwari (JMBP), Dayaram Mandal (PBP), Neelu Devi (BHDP), Prasun Latant (BGMP), Ravi Kumar Singh (SUCI), Vinay Yadav (BJKDD), Sahendra Prasad Sahu (BMP), Subodh Mandal (NTTP), Bajarang Bihari Sharma (IND), Bijay Prasad Sah (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.95%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.48%, while it was 51.25% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 155. Kahalgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 307. In 2010 there were 284 polling stations.

Extent:

155. Kahalgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Goradih and Sonhoula; Gram Panchayats Parashathdih (Shankarpur Khawas), Kodwar, Janidih, Pakkisarai, Dhanora, Maishamunda, Ekchari, Bholsar, Ogree, Shyampur and Nagar Panchayat Kahalgaon of Kahalgaon Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Kahalgaon seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Kahalgaon is 414.06 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kahalgaon is: 25°09'34.2"N 87°09'40.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kahalgaon results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.