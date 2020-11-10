Sultanganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sultanganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sultanganj (सुलतानगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Sultanganj is part of 27. Banka Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,23,949 eligible electors, of which 1,71,388 were male, 1,51,349 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,09,131 eligible electors, of which 1,64,723 were male, 1,44,386 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,544 eligible electors, of which 1,42,405 were male, 1,21,139 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sultanganj in 2015 was 806. In 2010, there were 471.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Subodh Roy of JDU won in this seat by defeating Himanshu Prasad of BLSP by a margin of 14,033 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.94% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Subodh Rai of JDU won in this seat defeating Ramavatar Mandal of RJD by a margin of 4,845 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.05% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 157. Sultanganj Assembly segment of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Giridhari Yadav won the Banka Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Banka Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sultanganj are: Amar Nath Prasad Alias Amar Singh Kushwaha (LJP), Ali Ashraf Siddiqui (RJD), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Mohammad Akbar Ali (NCP), Lakshmi Kant Mandal (JDU), Ajay Kumar Mandal (BPL), Kumari Asha (PP), Gautam Panjiyara (RMSP), Zafar Mustafa (JAPL), Pawan Kumar Sah (BJKDD), Shiv Shankar Sharma (LJPS), Anuj Kumar (IND), Gouri Shankar Singh (IND), Narottam Srivastava (IND), Brahamdev Paswan (IND), Bhuneshwar Mandal (IND), Shailendra Kumar (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.07%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 50.06%, while it was 46.88% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 157. Sultanganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 285. In 2010 there were 263 polling stations.

Extent:

157. Sultanganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sultanganj and Shahkund. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Sultanganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sultanganj is 374.55 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sultanganj is: 25°10'59.9"N 86°48'04.0"E.

