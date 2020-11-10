Nathnagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Nathnagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Nathnagar (नाथनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Nathnagar is part of 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,23,308 eligible electors, of which 1,70,684 were male, 1,51,823 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,00,682 eligible electors, of which 1,60,229 were male, 1,40,442 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,019 eligible electors, of which 1,32,347 were male, 1,10,672 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nathnagar in 2015 was 614. In 2010, there were 385.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ajay Kumar Mandal of JDU won in this seat by defeating Amar Nath Prasad Alies Amar Singh Kushwaha of LJP by a margin of 7,825 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.16% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ajai Kumar Mandal of JDU won in this seat defeating Abu Kaishar of RJD by a margin of 4,727 votes which was 3.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.43% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 158. Nathnagar Assembly segment of Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nathnagar are: Anil Kumar Singh (NCP), Jayant Raj (JDU), Jitendra Singh (INC), Mrinal Shekhar (LJP), Ashok Kumar (RTRP), Pushkar Kumar (BSLP), Pradip Kumar Ranjan (BPL), Anjani Kumar (IND), Ajay Kumar Singh (IND), Krishana Mohan Thakur (IND), Pravin Kumar Jha (IND), Bipin Kishor Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.72%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.47%, while it was 50.31% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 158. Nathnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 289. In 2010 there were 263 polling stations.

Extent:

158. Nathnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nathnagar and Sabour; Gram Panchayats Puraini North, Puraini South, Baluachak Puraini, Sanholi, Baijani, Khiribandh, Jamani, Saino, Bhawanipur Desri, Chandapur, Jagdishpur, Sonuchak-Puraini, Imampur, Shajangi and Habibipur (Census Town) of Jagdishpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Nathnagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Nathnagar is 316.28 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nathnagar is: 25°12'11.9"N 86°57'31.3"E.

