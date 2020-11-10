Dhauraiya Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dhauraiya Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dhauraiya (Dhoraiya, Dhuraiya) (धौरैया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Banka district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Banka. Dhauraiya is part of 27. Banka Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.17%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,89,150 eligible electors, of which 1,53,195 were male, 1,35,607 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,69,196 eligible electors, of which 1,43,940 were male, 1,25,250 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,035 eligible electors, of which 1,21,262 were male, 1,04,773 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhauraiya in 2015 was 227. In 2010, there were 142.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Manish Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating Bhudeo Choudhary of BLSP by a margin of 24,154 votes which was 15.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.41% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manish Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Naresh Das of RJD by a margin of 8,342 votes which was 7.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.71% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 160. Dhauraiya Assembly segment of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Giridhari Yadav won the Banka Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Banka Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dhauraiya are: Kaushal Kumar Singh (RLSP), Javed Iqbal Ansari (RJD), Ram Narayan Mandal (BJP), Umakant Yadav (BHDP), Kundan Kumar Ray (BPL), Prakash Thakur (JNP), Mohmmad Abrar Muslim (AZAP), Rajesh Yadav (AJPR), Rahul Roushan (RMSP), Roshan Kumar Singh (BSLP), Kashinath Singh (IND), Chandra Prakash (IND), Naresh Kumar Priyadarshi (IND), Pawan Kumar Thakur (IND), Patric Murmu (IND), Pramod Singh Weldone (IND), Manoj Singh S/0 Janardan Singh (IND), Manoj Singh S/0 Tekan Singh (IND), Shridhar Mandal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.57%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.6%, while it was 49.89% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 160. Dhauraiya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 294. In 2010 there were 274 polling stations.

Extent:

160. Dhauraiya constituency comprises of the following areas of Banka district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Rajoun and Dhoraiya. It shares an inter-state border with Banka.

Dhauraiya seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Dhauraiya is 415.75 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Dhauraiya is: 25°00'01.1"N 87°03'27.7"E.

