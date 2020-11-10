Banka Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Banka Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Banka (बांका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Banka district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Banka. Banka is part of 27. Banka Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.17%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,48,684 eligible electors, of which 1,31,407 were male, 1,16,928 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,35,691 eligible electors, of which 1,24,711 were male, 1,10,975 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,097 eligible electors, of which 1,09,670 were male, 94,427 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Banka in 2015 was 249. In 2010, there were 166.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ram Narayan Mandal of BJP won in this seat by defeating Zafrul Hoda of RJD by a margin of 3,730 votes which was 2.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.36% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Javed Iqbal Ansari of RJD won in this seat defeating Ram Narayan Mandal of BJP by a margin of 2,410 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 27.23% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 161. Banka Assembly segment of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Giridhari Yadav won the Banka Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Banka Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Banka are: Dr Nikki Hembrom (BJP), Sweety Sima Hembram (RJD), Anjela Hansda (JMM), Etwari Tudu (AKP), Roj Meri Kisku (JAPL)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.31%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.02%, while it was 52.28% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 267 polling stations in 161. Banka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 241. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

161. Banka constituency comprises of the following areas of Banka district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Barahat and Banka. It shares an inter-state border with Banka.

Banka seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Banka is 433.41 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Banka is: 24°52'04.1"N 86°52'34.7"E.

