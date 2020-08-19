'1 Cr MP Citizens Work in Other States': Cong's Vivek Tankha Questions Logic Behind Domicile Reservation

As debate continued on Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement of only the state's citizens being eligible for government jobs in the state, Rajya Sabha MP and renowned lawyer Vivek Tankha objected by saying that law does not permit 100% reservation.

“Populist madness at its worst,” said Tankha in a tweet in response to Chouhan’s announcement made on Tuesday.

“Not implementable in the face of SC five judges bench judgement (sic),” the tweet from the Congress Rajya Sabha MP read. Hundred per cent reservation is not allowed, he said, adding that if all the states followed the dictum, it would kill India’s spirit of federalism.

Questioning the logic behind the move, Tankha claimed that around one crore people of Madhya Pradesh worked or studied in other states.

"If leaders wish to keep public happy by offering jumlas (hollow promises), it’s a defeat for democracy," he said, alleging that the Chief Minister would only be satisfied after taking the state and public to the 'worst place'.

"It’s fine you came out of your deep slumber even after 15 years on jobs and make an announcement to offer jobs to the youths on the lines of a similar announcement made by us (in 2018), but it should not remain a mere announcement," MPCC chief Kamal Nath said in a tweet.

He demanded that this should not be treated as other unfulfilled announcements made in the last 15 years, failing which, he said, the Congress party would not stay silent.

Former chief of Berozgar Sena and now Congress leader Akshay Hunka asked BJP why the compulsion of class X domicile certificate, prevalent during the Digvijaya Singh government, was abolished under BJP rule. "Why has the BJP ridiculed the Kamal Nath government’s announcement of offering 70% jobs in private sector to local youths?" Hunka also asked.

Quoting his research carried out under Berozgar Sena, Hunka claimed the population in the state had risen by 20% in last 10-12 years but government jobs had dwindled by 2.5% in the corresponding period. Large numbers of recruits under Rozgar Sahayak, Survekshan Sahayak and other organisations were awaiting jobs for years, he said.

“The state government should follow this up with an immediate order otherwise there is no sense behind this move,” added the leader, who was instrumental in mapping unemployment in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of 2018 assembly polls.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed that the state government is aware of previous SC judgments, which is why a law was being formulated instead of a simple gazette notification. "We are in the process of resolving legal glitches in this regard," added Agrawal.