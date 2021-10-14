10 Days After Lakhimpur Violence, UP Law Minister Visits Kin of Killed BJP Workers, Skips Meeting Farmers' Families

Ten days after Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday visited the families of BJP workers killed in the incident but skipped meeting kin of four farmers who also lost their lives on October 3.

Pathak is the first big BJP minister who has visited the families of party workers Shubham Mishra and Hari Om Mishra who were allegedly killed by a mob during the violence in Lakhimpur in which eight people were killed, including a journalist.

However, he did not meet the family of another BJP worker — Shyam Sundar Nishad — and journalist Raman Kashyap. According to Indian Express, he has said that once the situation becomes normal, he will visit these two families too.

Several politicians have been making a beeline for the district since the incident on October 3. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had recently said that she wanted to meet the families of the deceased BJP workers too but a police official informed her that the families refused to meet her.

Meanwhile, Congress UP chief Ajay Lallu has alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was adopting diversionary tactics by sending its ministers to Lakhimpur after a gap of 10 days. “The state government is giving shelter to criminals. Now when the minister has visited Lakhimpur 10 days after the incident, it is known that the government has no intention of giving justice to the victims. The government is now adopting diversion tactics,” said Lallu.

