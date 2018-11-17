English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Lakh Jobs, Free Scooties for Girls, Free Education Among BJP's Promises to MP Voters
The manifesto, called as "Drishti Patra" or vision document, was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal.
File photo of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)
Loading...
Bhopal (MP): The BJP released its manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday, promising 10 lakh jobs per year to youths, ‘scooties’ to girls who score more than 75% in Class 12 examinations, free education from Class 1 till PhD for children from poor sections, and increase in engineering seats among others.
The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, is trying to retain power amid the opposition Congress's allegations of a collapse of governance and its failure to work for agriculturists.
Madhya Pradesh last year witnessed wide-scale protests by farmers for better Minimum Support Price for their produce and other demands, forcing the government to announce a slew of measures.
The manifesto, called as "Drishti Patra" or vision document, was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the state BJP headquarters here.
"We will provide 10 lakh jobs and self-employment opportunities per year for the youth of the state," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters.
Chouhan, accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar, promised to make a provision for free education for the poor.
"We have prepared a roadmap for the development of the state as well as the welfare of each section of the society," he said.
The BJP has promised measures to ensure welfare of farmers, women, backward classes and traders, besides the youth, in the state.
Elections for the 230-member assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28.
The results will be declared on December 11.
The opposition Congress had released its manifesto 'Vachan Patra' last Saturday.
The Congress promised an 'adhyatmik vibhag' (spiritual department) in the state, as well as plans to promote the Sanskrit language.
The Congress manifesto speaks of developing the 'Ram path’, a mythical route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile, and the commercial production of 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'kanda' (cowdung cakes).
The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, is trying to retain power amid the opposition Congress's allegations of a collapse of governance and its failure to work for agriculturists.
Madhya Pradesh last year witnessed wide-scale protests by farmers for better Minimum Support Price for their produce and other demands, forcing the government to announce a slew of measures.
The manifesto, called as "Drishti Patra" or vision document, was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the state BJP headquarters here.
"We will provide 10 lakh jobs and self-employment opportunities per year for the youth of the state," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters.
Chouhan, accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar, promised to make a provision for free education for the poor.
"We have prepared a roadmap for the development of the state as well as the welfare of each section of the society," he said.
The BJP has promised measures to ensure welfare of farmers, women, backward classes and traders, besides the youth, in the state.
Elections for the 230-member assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28.
The results will be declared on December 11.
The opposition Congress had released its manifesto 'Vachan Patra' last Saturday.
The Congress promised an 'adhyatmik vibhag' (spiritual department) in the state, as well as plans to promote the Sanskrit language.
The Congress manifesto speaks of developing the 'Ram path’, a mythical route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile, and the commercial production of 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'kanda' (cowdung cakes).
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brahmastra: Leaked Set Photos Show Alia Bhatt Miffed While Ranbir Kapoor is Busy on His Phone
- Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...