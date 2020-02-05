Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

10 MLAs to be Inducted into Karnataka Cabinet, Says CM BS Yediyurappa

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli will be the lone person to be left out among the 11 who had defected from Congress-JDS, the chief minister said.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said ten MLAs, who had won bypolls on BJP tickets after switching loyalties from Congress and JDS, will take oath as minister in the cabinet expansion slated for Thursday.

Following my discussion with the party (BJP) president and other leaders in Delhi, it has been decided to induct only 10 as ministers on Thursday, he told reporters here. Those who will take oath on Thursday are those who had joined BJP after quitting the Congress and the JD(S) and emerging victorious in the December byelections held following their disqualification earlier, he said.

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli will be the lone person to be left out among the 11 who had defected from Congress-JDS, the chief minister said.

Yediyurappa had on Sunday said '10 plus three' will take oath on February 6. Asked about others, he said on Wednesday that the party central leadership has asked him to discuss the matter with them in Delhi.

Preparations for the induction seemed afoot as swanky new cars were bought for the new ministers and lined up at a government guest house. They all sported number plates with the digits containing number '9' or adding up to nine, considered auspicious by many.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has bought the white colour SUVs for the ministers who would take oath in the expansion of the six-month old cabinet, sources in the Kumarakurupa Guest House said.

K R Pet MLA K C Narayana Gowda, tipped to be inducted as a minister, said his choice had been number nine for all his cars.

All my cars have the registration number adding to nine. I came here to check whether the vehicles lined up here has the number," he told reporters.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced ten people would be inducted in the cabinet expansion.

