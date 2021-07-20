10 New Faces, Focus on Caste & Regional Balance as UP Cabinet May See Final Expansion Ahead of '22 Polls

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government may witness its third and last cabinet expansion ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls soon.

Sources said names of inductees have been finalised for the expansion and a final nod is awaited from the central leadership after several rounds of talks with the top brass and the RSS. Through the cabinet expansion, BJP will try to balance caste and regional considerations ahead of the elections. According to sources, a maximum of 10 ministers may be included in the cabinet, while four ministers may be discharged from the cabinet. It is being said that through the cabinet expansion, the party will try to reach out to other castes, including OBCs, Brahmins.

Amid the buzz, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and organization general secretary Sunil Bansal left for Delhi on Monday.

At present, there are 23 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of independent charge and 22 ministers of state in the Yogi cabinet, totaling to 54. According to the rules, six ministerial posts are vacant at present. In such a situation, even if the Yogi government does not remove any minister from the cabinet, six new ministers can still be inducted. According to sources, there are four ministers whose work is not satisfactory and these could be relieved.

