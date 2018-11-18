English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 New Names, 5 Seats for Allies: Congress Releases Third List for Rajasthan Polls
The Congress had declared 152 candidates in its first list and 32 in the second list.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress released its third list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Sunday, declaring 10 new names and replacing three previously-declared nominees. It has left five seats for its allies.
With this, the Congress and its allies have announced party-wise distribution on 199 seats out of the total 200 in the state for the December 7 election.
The Congress had declared 152 candidates in its first list and 32 in the second list.
And in the third list, it has named 10 new candidates and given five seats to allies.
Congress sources said the party is likely to give the remaining one seat to the Samajwadi Party.
In the third list that came out a day before the last date of filing nominations, the Congress has fielded its sitting Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav from Kishangarh Bas Assembly constituency.
The party decided to field former PCC chief B D Kalla from Bikaner West. He replaces the already-declared candidate Yashpal Gehlot, who will now contest from Bikaner East Assembly seat, from where he replaces Kanhayia Lal Jhawar.
The party has given two seats of Bharatpur and Malpura to Rashtriya Lok Dal candidates; one seat (Bali) to NCP; and Kushalgarh and Mundawar seats to Loktantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav.
The Congress also replaced its candidate from Keshoraipatan seat, where Rakesh Boyat replaces C L Premi, whose candidature was declared earlier.
With this, the Congress and its allies have announced party-wise distribution on 199 seats out of the total 200 in the state for the December 7 election.
The Congress had declared 152 candidates in its first list and 32 in the second list.
And in the third list, it has named 10 new candidates and given five seats to allies.
Congress sources said the party is likely to give the remaining one seat to the Samajwadi Party.
In the third list that came out a day before the last date of filing nominations, the Congress has fielded its sitting Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav from Kishangarh Bas Assembly constituency.
The party decided to field former PCC chief B D Kalla from Bikaner West. He replaces the already-declared candidate Yashpal Gehlot, who will now contest from Bikaner East Assembly seat, from where he replaces Kanhayia Lal Jhawar.
The party has given two seats of Bharatpur and Malpura to Rashtriya Lok Dal candidates; one seat (Bali) to NCP; and Kushalgarh and Mundawar seats to Loktantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav.
The Congress also replaced its candidate from Keshoraipatan seat, where Rakesh Boyat replaces C L Premi, whose candidature was declared earlier.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
- When Dhoni Drove Team Bus During Laxman's 100th Test
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...