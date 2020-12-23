1,029 Farmer Suicides in Andhra Pradesh Due to Total Indifference by YSRCP Govt: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said 'total indifference' by the ruling YSRCP government has led to a spurt in farmer suicides in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said anti-farmer policies of the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government had lead to over 1,029 farmer suicides. Andhra Pradesh ranked third in the country in terms of suicides by farmers according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2019. The state stood second suicides among tenant farmers.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders in Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency, the TDP chief said that farmers and farm workers who have died by suicide went up by 55 per cent. Quoting the NCRB dada, he said farmers are "desperate and depressed" because of the Jagan Reddy regime. "Farmers are being targetted amid the overall fraudulent activities of the ruling party," he said.

"YCP land grabbers and gangs were setting their sights on the lands of the farmers. When the YCP leaders talked about farmers' safety under the 'Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha', it was like the devil quoting the scriptures. What was the need to use costly granite stones for survey stones that would eventually sink into the ground? Moreover, a Tughlaqi decision was taken to sculpt Jagan Reddy photos on the survey stones. This was why the AP CM was being called Tughlaq 2.0," Naidu said.

The TDP chief called upon party cadres to intensify agitation in support of the farmers and agricultural workers. "TDP leaders should stand by them and extend all kinds of support. Psychological support should be extended to the families of the farmers who committed suicide. The anti-farmer policies and land scams of the ruling YCP Ministers and MLAs should be exposed in public," he said.

Naidu said the Jagan Reddy regime had become unpopular due to false cases and arrests. "The same people who gave a huge victory would give a rude blow to the CM who was acting strangely and unreasonably out of arrogance and ignorance, he said. "In just 20 months, atrocities and misdeeds by the ruling party has reached a saturation point," he added.

Naidu said people are terming the YCP regime as a 'diabolical rule' perpetrating 'jungle raj' on its people. "The TDP should hit back at the ruling party by creating awareness among the people about its atrocities and illegalities," he said

