11 People From Different Parts of India in Hyderabad to Kill Me, Says Owaisi's Brother Akbaruddin
Reacting to Akbaruddin's claims, a senior police official said they had not received any complaint in this connection. However, adequate security has been provided to candidates and those campaigning in view of the December 7 assembly elections, as required.
File photo of Akbaruddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has claimed that his life is under threat and alleged that 11 people from different parts of the country had arrived in Hyderabad to "kill" him.
Addressing a public meeting on Friday, Akbaruddin said he had received "threat" letters and phone calls from some people, saying that they would kill him.
"Again they are telling they will kill...I got letters and phone calls that Akbar Owaisi... we will kill you.
He claimed that he came to know from reports that 11 people from Banaras, Allahabad and Karnataka have arrived in the city to kill him.
"I am ready to die. I am ready to take a bullet on my chest and not on my back," Akbaruddin, who is contesting from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency here for the December 7 assembly polls, said.
He recalled the April 30, 2011 incident when he was attacked by a group of people here with sharp weapons and firearms near the MIM office at Barkas and said he had survived, despite being shot thrice.
"I was not killed despite being hit by three bullets. Will your bullets kill me?" the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said. Referring to the May 2014 plot to 'kill him", Akbaruddin alleged that some "assailants" had arrived here from Bengaluru then to carry out the task.
In May 2014, the Karnataka Police had reportedly busted a plot to kill Akbaruddin, following which four persons were arrested.
Reacting to Akbaruddin's claims, a senior police official said they had not received any complaint in this connection. However, adequate security has been provided to candidates and those campaigning in view of the December 7 assembly elections, as required.
"Fool-proof security has been provided to all those contesting or are into campaigning. We are very well on the job," the official told PTI.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
