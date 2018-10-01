English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Lakh Jobless Youths in Andhra to Get Monthly Allowance from Tomorrow
About 12 lakh Andhra Pradesh youngsters are likely to be benefited from the scheme, on which Rs 1,200 crore will be spent annually. The allowance will be credited into the bank account of the beneficiary by the first week of every month.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday give away monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to the eligible jobless youth in the state, marking the official launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham' scheme.
More than 2 lakh unemployed youth have been registered on the web portal of the scheme, the objective of which is to provide financial security to educated and unemployed individuals until they find an appropriate job. This was one of the promises made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in its election manifesto in 2014.
"The chief minister will distribute the unemployment allowance certificates to the beneficiaries tomorrow. He will also interact with the beneficiaries," a senior state government official said.
Around 400 beneficiaries will attend the event from 13 districts. The top officials from private companies like Kia Motors, Foxconn and Amara Raja will also be present. Simultaneously, local ministers and MLAs will distribute the unemployment allowance certificates to the beneficiaries at events organised in all 175 constituencies in the state.
According to the state government, about 12 lakh youngsters are likely to be benefited from the scheme, on which Rs 1,200 crore will be spent annually. The allowance will be credited into the bank account of the beneficiary by the first week of every month. The scheme aims to give not only the disbursement of monthly allowance, but also focuses on skill development and apprenticeship opportunities to unemployed youth.
More than 2 lakh unemployed youth have been registered on the web portal of the scheme, the objective of which is to provide financial security to educated and unemployed individuals until they find an appropriate job. This was one of the promises made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in its election manifesto in 2014.
"The chief minister will distribute the unemployment allowance certificates to the beneficiaries tomorrow. He will also interact with the beneficiaries," a senior state government official said.
Around 400 beneficiaries will attend the event from 13 districts. The top officials from private companies like Kia Motors, Foxconn and Amara Raja will also be present. Simultaneously, local ministers and MLAs will distribute the unemployment allowance certificates to the beneficiaries at events organised in all 175 constituencies in the state.
According to the state government, about 12 lakh youngsters are likely to be benefited from the scheme, on which Rs 1,200 crore will be spent annually. The allowance will be credited into the bank account of the beneficiary by the first week of every month. The scheme aims to give not only the disbursement of monthly allowance, but also focuses on skill development and apprenticeship opportunities to unemployed youth.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...