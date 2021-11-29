12 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for Whole of Winter Session for 'Violent Behaviour' in August

On day one of the winter session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha suspended Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi among 12 opposition members of Parliament for the rest of the session for “complete abuse of rules of the House” and “violent behaviour” in the last session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion in the Upper house of Parliament to suspend the MPs under rule 256.

“That this House takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chair, complete abuse of rules of the House persistently thereby wilfully obstructing the business of House through their, unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly, and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last day of 254th Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session) i.e. 11th August, 2021 thereby lowering the dignity of and bringing disrepute to this August House by the following Members and resolves, for above compelling reasons, to suspend these Members from the service of the House for the remainder of the 255th Session under rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Raja Sabha” the motion moved by Joshi read.

The MPs suspended are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam (INC), Chhaya Verma (INC), Ripun Bora (INC), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Rajamani Patel (INC), Dola Sen (TMC), Shanta Chhetri (TMC), Syed Nasir Hussain (INC), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena), Akhilesh Prasad Singh (INC).

In the monsoon session of the Parliament, the Union government had communicated to the Rajya Sabha chairman that strict action needed to be taken against erring MPs for creating ruckus.

Reacting strongly to the suspension, Chaturvedi told CNN-News18, “This completely stinks of arrogant behavior by the government that wants to stifle the voice of the Opposition and I am not going to take this lying down. I will be approaching the Rajya Sabha chairman in this matter because I was suspended even without getting heard.”

Congress MP Chhaya Verma said, “I am not really surprised by this being done as the government wants to portray their political ambitions. They did not suspend Partap Bajwa.”

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said, “This was a necessary action as such a behaviour has not been seen in before, including my 35 years of legislative experience. Hopefully, all members of Parliament will learn a lesson after this.”

Earlier, it was reported that a committee would be formed to seek action on the MPs but this motion was moved on Monday, taking many members of Parliament by surprise.

