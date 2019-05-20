English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
12 Years After Mamata’s Watershed Moment, Will Nandigram Go With Didi Again?
Apart from the Nandigram assembly seat, the Lok Sabha constituency also comprises the assembly segments of Tamluk, Haldia, East Panskura, Mahisadal, Moyna and Nandakumar.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Nandigram (West Bengal): If, as she wishes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes to occupy the PM’s chair in the near future, a montage of her tumultuous political journey would surely feature Nandigram.
The watershed moment in Mamata Banerjee’s political career started one dark night on January 2007 when a group of armed farmers traded fire with CPI(M) cadre across the Sonachura canal bridge.
The CPM cadre allegedly dragged a farmed named Sankar Samanta out of his house and set him ablaze, while pumping several bullets into his friend Sheikh Salim.
Backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the farmers were ready to lay down their lives to keep their lands from being acquired by Indonesia’s Salim Group, which was planning to set up a Special Economic Zone in the area. Mamata Banerjee lost no time in making it the crux of her most triumphant period in politics.
She called upon the farmers to intensify their movement. On March 14 that year, 14 of those farmers were killed in police firing in Nandigram. A year later, the CPM handed Singur to her on a platter. There was no looking back for Banerjee, fondly called ‘Didi’, after that. Ending 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal, she stormed the Writers’ Buildings in 2011.
Almost a decade after Banerjee’s Nandigram moment, the census town, which comes under Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, is again disgruntled with the ruling party, which happens to be the TMC this time.
“So many people were killed but in the end, nothing much has happened here. This place still lacks basic amenities like drinking water, health infrastructure and education facilities,” said Mohammad Ansar, a resident of Gorchakraberia. “We hardly see leaders standing beside us. They will only come to us with folded hands during election time to beg for votes.”
Tamluk was a Left bastion but the events in Nandigram and Singur helped Trinamool’s Suvendu Adhikari beat CPM heavyweight Lakshman Chandra Seth in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
In 2014, Suvendhu won again against a new opponent, CPM’s Sekh Ibrahim Ali. He resigned in 2016 after winning the assembly election from Nandigram and became a state minister. His younger brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, contested the Lok Sabha bypoll and won against CPM’s Mandira Panda.
The Trinamool gave the ticket to Dibyendu this time as well and he contested against former MP Lakshman Chandra Seth of the Congress, CPM’s Sekh Ibrahim Ali and BJP’s Siddharth Naskar.
Suvendhu and Dibyendu are the sons of Sisir Kumar Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress MP from Contai who was also part of the Manmohan Singh government as the rural development minister.
The Adhikaris this time face a challenge from the BJP which has made significant inroads in Tamluk as well nearby Contai. In 2009, the BJP had received 1.79 per cent votes in Tamluk. This shot up to 6.4 per cent in the 2014 elections. It increased to 15.06 per cent in the 2016 bypolls.
Apart from the Nandigram assembly seat, the Lok Sabha constituency also comprises the assembly segments of Tamluk, Haldia, East Panskura, Mahisadal, Moyna and Nandakumar.
The watershed moment in Mamata Banerjee’s political career started one dark night on January 2007 when a group of armed farmers traded fire with CPI(M) cadre across the Sonachura canal bridge.
The CPM cadre allegedly dragged a farmed named Sankar Samanta out of his house and set him ablaze, while pumping several bullets into his friend Sheikh Salim.
Backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the farmers were ready to lay down their lives to keep their lands from being acquired by Indonesia’s Salim Group, which was planning to set up a Special Economic Zone in the area. Mamata Banerjee lost no time in making it the crux of her most triumphant period in politics.
She called upon the farmers to intensify their movement. On March 14 that year, 14 of those farmers were killed in police firing in Nandigram. A year later, the CPM handed Singur to her on a platter. There was no looking back for Banerjee, fondly called ‘Didi’, after that. Ending 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal, she stormed the Writers’ Buildings in 2011.
Almost a decade after Banerjee’s Nandigram moment, the census town, which comes under Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, is again disgruntled with the ruling party, which happens to be the TMC this time.
“So many people were killed but in the end, nothing much has happened here. This place still lacks basic amenities like drinking water, health infrastructure and education facilities,” said Mohammad Ansar, a resident of Gorchakraberia. “We hardly see leaders standing beside us. They will only come to us with folded hands during election time to beg for votes.”
Tamluk was a Left bastion but the events in Nandigram and Singur helped Trinamool’s Suvendu Adhikari beat CPM heavyweight Lakshman Chandra Seth in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
In 2014, Suvendhu won again against a new opponent, CPM’s Sekh Ibrahim Ali. He resigned in 2016 after winning the assembly election from Nandigram and became a state minister. His younger brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, contested the Lok Sabha bypoll and won against CPM’s Mandira Panda.
The Trinamool gave the ticket to Dibyendu this time as well and he contested against former MP Lakshman Chandra Seth of the Congress, CPM’s Sekh Ibrahim Ali and BJP’s Siddharth Naskar.
Suvendhu and Dibyendu are the sons of Sisir Kumar Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress MP from Contai who was also part of the Manmohan Singh government as the rural development minister.
The Adhikaris this time face a challenge from the BJP which has made significant inroads in Tamluk as well nearby Contai. In 2009, the BJP had received 1.79 per cent votes in Tamluk. This shot up to 6.4 per cent in the 2014 elections. It increased to 15.06 per cent in the 2016 bypolls.
Apart from the Nandigram assembly seat, the Lok Sabha constituency also comprises the assembly segments of Tamluk, Haldia, East Panskura, Mahisadal, Moyna and Nandakumar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
- Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results