'13 Cases in 3 Months': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Claims UP Govt Booked him for Sedition for Raising People's Issues

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has charged him with sedition, confirming he has received a copy of the charges. Singh claimed he was charged as he has been actively "raising people's issues" for some time.

"Yogi ji is saying I am a 'deshdrohi' (traitor). In three months, there are 13 cases against me. There haven’t been so many cases against any mafia in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said at a press conference in Delhi, adding that he will leave for Lucknow on September 20 and surrender before the court.

"What is my crime? I asked this question to the honourable Chair in the House today. I am happy to say that 37 MPs supported me and the Chair assured the House that the entire matter will be investigated," he said.

Singh claimed he was charged with sedition as he has been raising the issues of caste atrocities and rising crimes in the state. He said there have been issues of murder of Brahmins and injustice towards Rajbairs, Mauryas, Yadavs and Nishads.

Singh also raised issues over alleged corruption in the procurement of oximeters and thermometers in the state. "There is corruption going on in the name of oximeter and thermometer. Why did the government purchase oximeter worth Rs 800 for Rs 5,000? Why did the government purchase thermometer worth Rs 1,600 for Rs 13,000? Is it because of the commission of 800%?" he asked.

“When the country is facing a pandemic, the state government is busy in corruption. I took up the issue and conducted a survey regarding the same,” he added.

The AAP had recently conducted a survey in UP where it claimed 69% of the respondents felt that the current government discriminates on the basis of case and is "thakurwadi".

Singh has received support from 37 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, SP, TMC, Shiv Sena, RJD, TRS, TDP, DMK, NCP, CPI and CPM.