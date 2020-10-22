14 Ministers from Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet in Fray Ahead of Upcoming MP Bypolls

Ahead of the upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, ministers from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet are seeking a win to keep their ministerial berths along with their political future alive.

The Shivraj cabinet gave seats to 14 ministers who were Congress rebels and had joined the BJP earlier this year. Two of them namely, Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput -- both of who are close aides of Jyotiraditya Scindia -- resigned from the grand old party on Wednesday after their six-months-term, without being MLA, got over on Tuesday, October 20.

Both Silawat and Rajput, along with the other 12 ministers in the state cabinet, need to win in the upcoming by-election to keep their ministerial berths intact.

Previously in 2018 State Assembly Polls, Chouhan's 13 ministers had lost their berths after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fallen short of the majority mark and the Congress had come to power with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and other independent parties.

Prominent ministers among those who had lost in 2018 Elections included Finance minister Jayant Malaiya, senior minister Archana Chitnis, former Bajrang Dal chief Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya, then Revenue minister Umashankar Gupta, then Health minister Rustam Singh and then GAD minister Lal Singh Arya.

Prominent among Congress candidates with the losing result were former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Congress working presidents Surendra Chaudhary and Ramniwas Rawat.

Several others ministers including Imarti Devi, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Bisahulal Singh, Mahendra Sisodia, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Aindal Singh Kansana, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hardeep Singh Dang and others are in the fray of the upcoming bypolls.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to face bypolls in 28 seats across the state on November 3, of which 16 are in the Gwalior-Chambal region. As many as 25 Congress rebels are in the fray for these bypolls.