14 Rebel K'taka Cong-JD(S) MLAs Move SC Against Speaker's Decision to Disqualify Them from Assembly
The 17 lawmakers, who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy government in a dramatic development, have been barred from contesting the by-election during the current term.
Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Fourteen disqualified rebel Karnataka MLAs from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against the Speaker's decision to disqualify them for the term of the present Assembly.
These include nine MLAs from the Congress — Pratapgouda Patil, BC Patil, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekar, BA Basvaraja, Munirathna, AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda.
Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders — Ramesh L Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli — and an independent leader R Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.
Last week, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified the 17 rebel MLAs from the legislature till the term of the current Assembly expires in 2023.
The 17 lawmakers, who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy government in a dramatic development after submitting their resignations, have been barred from contesting the by-election during the current term, Kumar said. However, he added that the MLAs could challenge his decision in a court of law.
After the Kumaraswamy government lost a trust vote in the Assembly, BJP state chief BS Yediyurappa took over as the chief minister.
The Congress on Tuesday had expelled 14 of its rebel MLAs who were disqualified. A day later, the JDS also expelled three of its disqualified MLAs who were responsible for bringing down the party's coalition government in Karnataka for "anti-party" activities.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update With August Security Patch
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Shocks Twitter
- Siberian Husky Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh
- ICC Trolled For Mistaking Charl Langeveldt as Andrew Hall