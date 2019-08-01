14 Rebel K'taka Cong-JD(S) MLAs Move SC Against Speaker's Decision to Disqualify Them from Assembly

New Delhi: Fourteen disqualified rebel Karnataka MLAs from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against the Speaker's decision to disqualify them for the term of the present Assembly.

These include nine MLAs from the Congress — Pratapgouda Patil, BC Patil, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekar, BA Basvaraja, Munirathna, AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda.

Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders — Ramesh L Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli — and an independent leader R Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.

Last week, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified the 17 rebel MLAs from the legislature till the term of the current Assembly expires in 2023.

The 17 lawmakers, who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy government in a dramatic development after submitting their resignations, have been barred from contesting the by-election during the current term, Kumar said. However, he added that the MLAs could challenge his decision in a court of law.

After the Kumaraswamy government lost a trust vote in the Assembly, BJP state chief BS Yediyurappa took over as the chief minister.

The Congress on Tuesday had expelled 14 of its rebel MLAs who were disqualified. A day later, the JDS also expelled three of its disqualified MLAs who were responsible for bringing down the party's coalition government in Karnataka for "anti-party" activities.