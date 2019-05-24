English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
147 Candidates Including Boxer Vijender Singh, Three AAP Nominees Lose Deposit in Delhi LS Polls
Boxer-turned-Congress candidate Vijender Singh forfeited his deposit in the South Delhi seat, bagging just 1.64 lakh votes which accounted for 13.56 per cent of the total votes.
Vijender Singh was nominated from South Delhi constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
New Delhi: A total of 147 candidates, including boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh, and three nominees of the AAP lost their deposits in the national capital as they failed to muster a minimum of one sixth of the votes polled in their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha election.
Among those who lost their deposits are 35 Independent candidates, besides 108 others from small parties such as the Republican Party of India, Rashtriya Samrasta Party, Ekta Samaj Party, Kanshiram Bahujan Dal, Aapki Apni Party, Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party, Bharat Prabhat Party and the Rashtra Nirman Party.
Goyal polled 1.50 lakh of the total 9.20 lakh votes, Pandey garnered 1.90 lakh of the total 14.61 lakh votes, while Gupta got 1.44 lakh of the cumulative 9.8 lakh votes.
Boxer-turned-Congress candidate Vijender Singh forfeited his deposit in the South Delhi seat, bagging just 1.64 lakh votes which accounted for 13.56 per cent of the total votes.
