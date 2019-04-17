English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
150 AMMK Men Booked for Preventing Flying Squad Team from Conducting Searches
Authorities had conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash, during which police had to open fire in the air to disperse around 50 supporters of AMMK.
The cash recovered in the raid on AMMK party man.
Loading...
Theni(TN): Cases were registered Wednesday against 150 AMMK members for preventing a flying squad team from discharging its duty, with four people being arrested in this connection, police said.
Authorities had conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash, during which police had to open fire in the air to disperse around 50 supporters of AMMK, who objected to the action.
The members were booked under various sections of IPC, including preventing government servants from discharging their duties.
When a team comprising officials of the Election Commission-appointed, surveillance squad and the income tax department arrived at the store in Andipatti here, the shopkeeper fled the spot after downing the shutter.
Soon, an argument broke out between AMMK workers and the officials which resulted in a commotion and police fired four rounds in the air, they said.
No one was injured in the firing, a senior official said.
The shop is believed to be run by a supporter of the TTV-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).
Authorities had conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash, during which police had to open fire in the air to disperse around 50 supporters of AMMK, who objected to the action.
The members were booked under various sections of IPC, including preventing government servants from discharging their duties.
When a team comprising officials of the Election Commission-appointed, surveillance squad and the income tax department arrived at the store in Andipatti here, the shopkeeper fled the spot after downing the shutter.
Soon, an argument broke out between AMMK workers and the officials which resulted in a commotion and police fired four rounds in the air, they said.
No one was injured in the firing, a senior official said.
The shop is believed to be run by a supporter of the TTV-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' from 'DDLJ'?
- Sonam Kapoor Gives a Befitting Reply to Online Troll Calling Her a 'Flop Actor'
- When Barcelona Last Reached Champions League Semi-Finals, They Won the Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results