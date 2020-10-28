Bhopal Police Book 150 Congress Workers for 'Protesting without Permission' Outside EC Office

Close to 150 Congress party workers were booked by the police on Tuesday for staging a dharna and shouting slogans outside the Election Commission office in Bhopal.

Digvijaya Singh, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP of the Congress party, had on Tuesday gone to lodge a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against postal ballots, demanding a list of voters who will be exercising franchise through postal ballots.

But, Congress workers gathered in large numbers at the venue, shouting slogans.

As the three-member delegation of the Congress party, led by Singh, went inside the CEO’s office to hand over the complaint, workers sat on dharna outside the office.

Soon, the Madhya Pradesh Nagar police booked 150 Congress party workers, who were protesting at the CEO’s office, for staging a "protest without permission".

Quoting the EC officials, the Congress leaders had said that the commission was going to hold a meeting on the matter on Tuesday.