160 Star Campaigners to Battle it Out For Nagaland's Lone Lok Sabha Seat

The lone Lok Sabha seat of Nagaland will see a teeth-clenching contest, with as many as 160 star campaigners leading battle for the four parties – the BJP, Congress, Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding 40 candidates, who are being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – one of the star campaigners in the state. The list of other star campaigners include party’s president Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister for Roads Transport Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and former UP Chief Minister.Bollywood superstar Hema Malini and TV actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani are expected to be crowd pullers given their fan-following in the state.Hema Malini is a household name in the Nagaland and is popularly known as “Dream girl” and “Basanti” for her hit films like 'Dream Girl' and 'Sholay'.BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Northeast and Ram Madhav is also on the list of star campaigners. The state BJP president Temjen Imna and Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton have also been named in the list.Meanwhile, the Congress has shortlisted 40 names as its star campaigners, which includes party president RahulGandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Nagaland Chief Minister Dr SC Jamir, State Congress president K Therie and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho faleiro, Navjot Singh Sidhu.The Congress is being supported by Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) in the state. NPF itself put out a list of 40 star campaigners who are being led by the party’s president, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu. Also among the other campaigners are former Chief Minister TR Zeliang, working presidents Huskha Yepthomi and Apong Pongener, Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye, former home minister Kuzholuzo Nienu, former ministers Imkong L Imchen, Yitachu, Chotisuh Sazo, Chumben Murry, Vikheho Swu and Ngangshi K Ao.The NPF candidate Toshipokba Longkumer withdrew his candidature from the Aonglenden bye-election to support theNational Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate leaving his former party in a tizzy.The NPF is contesting from Outer Manipur constituency.National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also has 40-star campaigners comprising mainly its party leaders including chief minister Neiphiu Rio, Chingwang Konyak, Abu Metha and Alemtemshi Jamir.BJP, which has 12 sitting MLAs, is in a coalition with the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) in the state.