17 TDP MLAs Supended from Andhra Assembly for Disrupting CM Jagan's Address on 3 Capitals

Hyderabad: As many as 17 MLAs of opposition TDP were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's address on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020.

Upset with the snub, former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and a few other party leaders sat on a silent protest outside the Assembly, saying that they will continue the protest until Jagan government rolls back the Bill.

The bill says the state would now have three capitals: Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

Amaravati will be the legislative capital and host the ‘seat of legislature’ Raj Bhavan, secretariat and offices of the heads of government departments will be in Visakhapatnam — making it the executive capital. Kurnool, the Bill says, will be the judicial capital and host the high court.

The three regions will be construed by the notifications issued under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016.

The move comes amid massive statewide protests against the three-capital decision. Farmers from 29 villages in Amaravati, who gave their lands in pooling to the previous government for a capital in Amaravati, have been protesting against the YSRCP government for the decentralised capital proposal.

