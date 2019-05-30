English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17th Lok Sabha Has Highest Number of Women MPs, But Modi 2.0 Has Only Six Women
Nirmala Sitharaman, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smriti Irani, Niranjan Jyoti, Renuka Singh and Debashree Chaudhuri were sworn in as part of PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet on Thursday evening.
Nirmala Sitharaman being sworn in as a Cabinet minister in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Although the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha has the highest number of women MPs, the Narenda Modi 2.0 government has included only six women ministers in the government. Of these six, only three are ministers of Cabinet rank — Nirmala Sitharaman, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Smriti Irani.
