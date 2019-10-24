BJP MP Flies Down Haryana's Gopal Kanda, Another Independent Candidate to Delhi as Party Looks to Woo Them

Sirsa: Two of the eight Independent candidates, who registered a victory in the Haryana Assembly polls on Thursday, were taken to Delhi by a BJP MP, sources said.

Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda and Independent candidate Ranjeet Singh were taken to Delhi by a chartered plane by Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal. Kanda and Singh told the media before boarding the plane that they will support the party which will work for the development of Sirsa.

Duggal refused to comment on rushing the two Independent candidates to the national capital. All she said was, "It is an internal matter of the BJP."

While Kanda won from Sirsa, Singh, the brother of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, won the Rania seat. After being denied ticket by the Congress, Singh had entered the fray as an Independent.

Both Singh and Kanda were likely to extend their support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said.

Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents8 and INLD one.

The eight successful Independent candidates play a key role for the BJP to reach the magic figure of 46 in the90-member House.

