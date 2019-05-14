English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Kerala CPI-M Leaders Held for Killing Congress Workers
Krupesh, 19, and Joshy, 24, who were members of the Congress youth wing, were attacked on February 17 by three men.
Representative image.
Loading...
Kasargode (Kerala): The state Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested two leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) from Kasargode district on charges of murdering two Youth Congress workers.
Krupesh, 19, and Joshy, 24, who were members of the Congress youth wing, were attacked on February 17 by three men. While Krupesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Joshy succumbed to his injuries on way to a medical facility in Mangaluru city of Karnataka.
The two CPI(M) leaders, identified as Manikandan and Balakrishnan, were arrested following their detailed questioning by the Crime Branch team, a spokesperson said.
With this, the total arrests in the case have gone up to 13 and one person on the radar of the police has fled the country, an official said.
The Congress and its Kasaragod Lok Sabha candidate, Rajmohan Unnithan, have made this murder a major election issue and are expecting to pull off a surprise win in a seat that has been held by the CPI-M over a long period.
Reacting to the arrests, state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he was not happy with the probe and the state police should investigate more thoroughly to unmask the real culprits.
State CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has, on past occasions, dismissed the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the crime.
Krupesh, 19, and Joshy, 24, who were members of the Congress youth wing, were attacked on February 17 by three men. While Krupesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Joshy succumbed to his injuries on way to a medical facility in Mangaluru city of Karnataka.
The two CPI(M) leaders, identified as Manikandan and Balakrishnan, were arrested following their detailed questioning by the Crime Branch team, a spokesperson said.
With this, the total arrests in the case have gone up to 13 and one person on the radar of the police has fled the country, an official said.
The Congress and its Kasaragod Lok Sabha candidate, Rajmohan Unnithan, have made this murder a major election issue and are expecting to pull off a surprise win in a seat that has been held by the CPI-M over a long period.
Reacting to the arrests, state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he was not happy with the probe and the state police should investigate more thoroughly to unmask the real culprits.
State CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has, on past occasions, dismissed the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the crime.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mark Zuckerberg – The Humble Facebook CEO Who Doesn’t Drive Fancy Cars
- Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- This Android Calling App Presents a Huge Threat, But is Still Guarded by a High Rating
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results