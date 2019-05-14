2 Kerala CPI-M Leaders Held for Killing Congress Workers

The state Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested two leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) from Kasargode district on charges of murdering two Youth Congress workers.Krupesh, 19, and Joshy, 24, who were members of the Congress youth wing, were attacked on February 17 by three men. While Krupesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Joshy succumbed to his injuries on way to a medical facility in Mangaluru city of Karnataka.The two CPI(M) leaders, identified as Manikandan and Balakrishnan, were arrested following their detailed questioning by the Crime Branch team, a spokesperson said.With this, the total arrests in the case have gone up to 13 and one person on the radar of the police has fled the country, an official said.The Congress and its Kasaragod Lok Sabha candidate, Rajmohan Unnithan, have made this murder a major election issue and are expecting to pull off a surprise win in a seat that has been held by the CPI-M over a long period.Reacting to the arrests, state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he was not happy with the probe and the state police should investigate more thoroughly to unmask the real culprits.State CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has, on past occasions, dismissed the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the crime.